Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $27,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pool by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $49,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.72. 49,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,663. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $423.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.