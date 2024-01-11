Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,246 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.35% of Definitive Healthcare worth $39,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 631,439 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 580,750 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.39. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

