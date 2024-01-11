Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $107.80 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,933 shares during the period. Helios Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Helios Technologies worth $107,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 28,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

