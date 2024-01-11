Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $121.48 Million Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,552,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,431 shares during the period. Neogen makes up 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.03% of Neogen worth $121,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 416.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 426,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,475. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

