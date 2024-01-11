Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $198.33 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up about 3.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $198,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $3,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.74. 10,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,347. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

