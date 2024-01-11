Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $221.68 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 3.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.55% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $221,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,721,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,378. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

