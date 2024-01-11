Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $552.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,937. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

