Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Phreesia worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,272 shares of company stock valued at $155,415. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 261,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

