Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,763 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 120.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,318,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after buying an additional 1,146,236 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Copart by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Down 0.4 %

CPRT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 496,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,276. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

