Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 28,645 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.51% of Transcat worth $74,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Transcat by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRNS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.89. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.54 million, a P/E ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97.

Insider Activity at Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $543,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,821,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,007.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNS. TheStreet cut Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNS

About Transcat

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.