Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for about 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.61% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $104,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 373,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,254,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,756. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

