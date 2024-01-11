Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Repligen makes up about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Repligen worth $112,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,428. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

