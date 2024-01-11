Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,136 shares during the period. Stevanato Group makes up about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $134,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STVN traded up €0.45 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €28.05 ($30.82). 35,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,315. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.93. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €18.20 ($20.00) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18). The business had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($35.90).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STVN

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.