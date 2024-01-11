Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 103,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 0.93. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.