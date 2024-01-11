Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,928 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 4.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.24% of SPS Commerce worth $265,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.49. 8,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.51 and a 12-month high of $198.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

