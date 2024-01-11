Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,405 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,405 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.24% of BlackLine worth $75,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 90.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 284.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of BL stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. 31,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,250. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

