Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 483,392 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483,392 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Model N worth $80,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after buying an additional 340,964 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,523,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,223,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Model N stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,205. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

