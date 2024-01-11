Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,020 shares during the quarter. John Bean Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.82% of John Bean Technologies worth $94,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,758,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,470,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,407. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $90.21 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Several analysts have commented on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

