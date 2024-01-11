Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,104 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $62,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 55,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

