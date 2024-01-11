ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

COP opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

