Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$3,350.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3,433.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$3,477.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,201.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,915.13. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,207.40 and a twelve month high of C$3,495.91.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 103.5808581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

