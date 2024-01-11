Contrasting OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46%

Risk & Volatility

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OneMedNet and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million 13.74 $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.11 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 2.87 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

OneMedNet has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OneMedNet and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OneMedNet beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

