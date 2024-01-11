Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.3% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 48.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 137,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 500,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,451. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

