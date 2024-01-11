Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.94. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

