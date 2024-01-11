Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.86 or 0.00022990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and $259.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00083995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00028901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 382,380,699 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

