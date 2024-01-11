CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.71 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

