Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $671.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $297.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.07.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

