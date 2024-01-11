Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

CMCT opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

