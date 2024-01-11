Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CMCT opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
