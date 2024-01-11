Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,488,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,757,867 shares.The stock last traded at $19.78 and had previously closed at $19.74.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,768,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,326,823.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,545,767 shares of company stock worth $28,189,237. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after purchasing an additional 161,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after buying an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

