Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.14).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 213.40 ($2.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276.80 ($3.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.37. The company has a market cap of £548.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

