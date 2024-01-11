Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $60,660,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 67,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 89,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,412 shares of company stock worth $250,458,017. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $952.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $372.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

