Critical Contrast: MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MicroAlgo and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -29.07% -20.69% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroAlgo and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.37 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Powerbridge Technologies $10.48 million 0.14 -$21.51 million N/A N/A

MicroAlgo has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies beats MicroAlgo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Powerbridge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. The company also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which comprise Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan; and Powerbridge Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions that include Compliance Blockchain and Supply Chain Blockchain Services. It serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, customs and government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. The company sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.