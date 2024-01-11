CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,573,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

