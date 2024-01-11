CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,776,397. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

