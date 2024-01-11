Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.16 and last traded at $102.92. Approximately 4,587,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,829,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.06.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,875,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

