Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $430.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $439.69.

DE stock opened at $393.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

