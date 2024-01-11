Deere & Company’s (DE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Melius Research

Melius Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $393.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.23 and its 200-day moving average is $395.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.