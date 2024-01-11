DEI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.97 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 10% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $150.23 million and $19.97 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00153753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

