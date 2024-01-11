Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2,118.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,751 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,566 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 121.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 310,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 169,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. 1,481,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,488,604. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

