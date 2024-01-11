Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $151.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

