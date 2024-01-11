Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Position Increased by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 318,222 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

