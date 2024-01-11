Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 105,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

