Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.03. 6,190,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,511,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
