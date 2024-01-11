Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.03. 6,190,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,511,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth about $106,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

