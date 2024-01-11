Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Cut by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

