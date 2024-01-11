DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.73.

NYSE DASH opened at $105.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $106.19.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $7,002,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,400 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

