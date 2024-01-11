Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $44.06

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.06, but opened at $42.27. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 794,103 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 180,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.