DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.50

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 4729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.22).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

