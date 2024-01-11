Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Buys 158 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

