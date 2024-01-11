Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $248,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DEO opened at $142.75 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

