Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 628 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $591.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.46. The stock has a market cap of $269.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

